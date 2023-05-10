One Punch Man it’s full of interesting heroes and villains, some powerful, some not so powerful. The best heroes of this world are those of “S-class” and among them is Tatsumaki. The character is one of the most popular with fans and is often recreated with cosplay. Now, atun_with_mayonesa offers us its own version of the Bunny Tatsumaki cosplay.

atun_con_mayonesa proposes a quite original version of Bunny Tatsumaki. Normally the character wears a simple black robe, but in this “Bunny” version we see her in a skirt, shirt and heels. Considering the character is short, her heels look perfect for gaining a few inches. Obviously there is no shortage of bunny ears and a wadded tail.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Tatsumaki cosplay made by atun_con_mayonesa? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?