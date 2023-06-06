













One Punch Man Artist Recalls His Old Glories With Beautiful Eyeshield 21 Short

To celebrate this event, Yusuke Murata he stepped aside for a while from the manga of one punch man and made, together with the animation studio Village Studio, an animated short – without audio – to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Eyeshield 21.

However, Yusuke Murata did not do alone Eyeshield 21the story was written by Riichirou Inagakiwho curiously is the author of Dr Stone. Let’s say that each one knew how to team up both with the original author of one punch man as the artist who puts the illustrations for the series of Dr Stone.

Source: Shueisha

On the other hand, this short shows us several of the protagonists and antagonists of the American football anime. The bad thing is that it does not have audio and that can be disconcerting to some fans. What is that the quality of the animation is very good.

One Punch Man and Eyeshield 21: The great illustrations of Yusuke Murata

Yusuke Murata is a consecrated artist who was born on July 4, 1978 in Tokyo, Japan. The two works for which he is known is Eyeshield 21 and by one punch man. Now, he also has a stake in video games, as he made two villains: Crystal Man in mega man 5 and Dustman in mega man 4.

Although they are only two works in which he has worked, the reality is that the quality of his drawing speaks for itself. What will come next for this artist? Well, he continues to bring the character of One, now momentarily revived the American Football manga. It seems difficult for him to get out of this pair of jobs.

Do you think this artist is done justice?