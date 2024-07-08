Summer arrived and the third season of One Punch Man is getting closer to us, not forgetting either of the two things, Yusuke Murata reminds us of everything with a cute illustration that allows us to see Fubuki and Tatsumaki enjoying the beach.

A new volume of One Punch Man is about to be published in Japan and it seems that the author has listened to the repeated requests of the fans and on this occasion An illustration of the psychic sisters was added to the regular issue delivery.

In the volume of One Punch Man Volume 31—which is currently being distributed around the world—an illustration was added in which Fubuki and Tatsumaki enjoy a sunny day at the beach.

We see Fubuki in profile, while Tatsumaki is seen in the background on a life preserver. Summer is a season full of light! The girls remind us that heroes deserve a break too.

Source: Shuēisha

The third season of One Punch Man is still in production, it was commented that it will be a project led by JC Staff.

Where can I watch One Punch Man?

The first two seasons of One Punch Man are available on the Netflix platform, There you can see the 24 chapters, remember that each season is made up of twelve episodes. Check them out here.

One Punch Man It is set in a world where heroes protect the world from villains. The organization that regulates and rates the degrees of power of the heroes has different methods, however, they do not know who is the most powerful hero of all.

Saintama finishes everything with a single punch, and is THE most powerful hero, even though “it doesn’t seem like it”—according to some, cheer up One Punch Man.

