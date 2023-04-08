













That is, Kohei Horikoshi. The end of his work is getting closer but he has been suffering from health problems for a long time.

From what has been disclosed, it is because he is working too hard, something that happens frequently with mangaka.

Murata’s message to Horikoshi, which he shared via Twitter, reads ‘rest is important, Horikosi-sensei, please take care of yourself’. This is that kind of advice that should be heeded.

The author of My Hero Academia I planned to finish the story last year. Despite his efforts, he could not do it, but it is clear that the story is in the final stretch. Especially for the series of events and situations that happen on its pages.

But more than once this year Kohei Horikoshi has had to stop. From what was shared on social networks, it seems that the problems he has are related to stress and physical fatigue.

So you should take into account what Murata says, that when working with Saitama’s adventures, he takes the necessary time to deliver each chapter. Yes, he is late but at least he hasn’t had problems as the creator of My Hero Academia.

When will My Hero Academia chapter 385 come out?

The currently available chapter of the manga of My Hero Academia It’s 384, which came out on April 2. The next one, 385, is scheduled for April 16.

It will be available from 9:00 am through the Manga Plus website and app. The print version will arrive in the respective issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

But as far as abroad is concerned, it will only be available in a compiled volume months later.

Fountain: Shueisha.

While the next chapter of the manga already has a release date regarding the anime, the seventh season has no date or release window yet.

But most likely, despite the delays, the printed original will be available in 2024. It only requires confirmation from TOHO animation, the anime’s producer, or from Bones, which is the studio in charge. In this sense it is only possible to be patient.

