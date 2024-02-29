













One Punch Man announces its third season, JC Staff will once again be in charge of animation









One Punch Man would have to return at some point and so that we do not lose hope, it was reported who will be in charge of the brand new third season that has fans very attentive to it.

JC STAFF will be in charge of the third installment. Let us remember that the studio has been in charge of important series such as Honey and Clover, Toradora! and Food Wars among many others.

In addition, a visual art was also revealed with the background in the iconic red color that has the seal of the heroes and allows us to see Saitama with one of his most classic expressions, soon we will have the most powerful hero back on screen, how exciting! The new trailer let us fully see the bloody face of the villain on the doorstep and it was really exciting.

Source: Shuēisha

Let us remember that the original delivery in webtoon format is written and illustrated by ONE, while the art of the manga adaptation is done by Yusuke Murata.

One Punch Man He is one of the most interesting heroes of the time, Although he is absurdly powerful, his position in the world is far from that of Deku and company —My Hero Academia— and even other heroes like those of Ragnarok. Because of this, the story is quite nice and it is a sufficiently innovative proposal.

Where can I watch One Punch Man?

Both seasons of the series are available on Netflix. Together they gather twenty-four chapters.

The second season presented us with great chaos towards the end, in which the aliens want to end everything and while Saitama faces it, the other heroes seek to protect the center of the city and the inhabitants.

