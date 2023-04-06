In the world of cosplay there are no real rules and creativity is what matters most. You must therefore not only recreate the characters as faithfully as possible, but you can also create original versions. For example aaebiya he offers us his own Bunny Tatsumaky cosplay from One Punch Man: it won’t be canon, but that’s not why it was made badly.

Tatsumakiusually wears a simple long black robe. The heroine has psychokinetic powers, which allow her to move huge objects with her mind without difficulty. These made her one of the best One Punch-Man heroines. The character also falls a bit into the tsundere category, which is a girl who plays tough but is underneath her very shy. Tatsumaki would therefore not wear a costume of this type, but the beauty of cosplay is precisely the possibility of leaving the canon.

If you are a fan of cosplay, then you should see Asuna’s cosplay from unico_cos dives into the water. Here is hollywolfirl’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay also aims for maximum fidelity. Furthermore, how not to mention Marin’s cosplay by papfelcosplay is pleasantly cheerful. We close with the cosplay of Professor Garlick of lenatsuki has a green thumb.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Tatsumaki cosplay made by aaebiya? Has this version of the One Punch-Man character been recreated in an interesting way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?