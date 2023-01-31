One Punch Man continues with the publication of his successful manga. In the most recent, chapter 178, fans witnessed a somewhat tender moment. Since Saitama took Tatsumak and brought her closer to her chest to calm her down. What made the spirits arise to see them as a couple.

In the previous manga of One Punch Man we saw how Tatsumaki was quite angry with her sister. This after he found out that Fubuki is the leader of his own band. Both sisters were going to face each other, but Saitama decided to intervene to avoid a disaster.

He first took Tatsumaki’s hand to calm her down, but when this technique didn’t work, he tried something different. Saitama hugged the psychic, whose face fell on the bald hero’s chest. The powerful heroine was surprised and then blushed. This action has made many fans believe that a relationship is possible between the two.

In fact, many publications in networks refer to the fact that it is a romance that they would like to see in One Punch Man. Of course, there are also those who would prefer that Tatsumaki stay with Genos, while Saitama falls in love with Fubuki. Although it seems that the manga could have the decision already made. Which side are you on?

What else has happened in One-Punch Man?

While it seems that a romance is on the horizon for Saitama and Tatsumaki, the events of the manga are not so joyful. After all, a new organization known as the Tsukuyomi has just emerged. Whose mission is a mystery, but could be related to God.

past chapters of One Punch Man they showed that this group is quite interested in Psykos. What is striking is that this esper has had some visions with God, who is the great villain of this series. So it is very possible that the Tsukuyomi are looking to free this powerful being from his prison.. Do you have theories about what could happen?

