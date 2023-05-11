













One-Punch Man 182 introduced us to a whole new Association of Heroes | EarthGamer

As part of an attempt to grow, the Hero Association begins looking for new recruits. One of his prospects, Axel, refuses and also tells the recruiters that there is a new Hero Association forming. So soon we will have two groups of superhumans in One-Punch Man.

Axel did not give many details about this new organization. It is known that it was created because they were fed up with the management of the current Association. In addition to the fact that several S-rank heroes have already been contacted to join this new iteration. One of these heroes was Genos, Saitama’s best cyborg friend.

We recommend you: One Punch-Man Illustrator Draws Dragon Ball Characters With His Style

The One-Punch Man himself, Saitama, has yet to be contacted due to his rank being considered low. If they only knew the feats the bald man has accomplished, they would surely question his decision. Do you think we can see the protagonist within the new association?

What is the One-Punch Man Hero Association?

As its name indicates, this organization of One Punch Man It is dedicated to fighting and preventing disasters. Of course, he does this by enlisting the help of a wide variety of humans with impressive abilities. They are classified according to their power.

Source: Madhouse

The association was founded by the billionaire, Agoni who obviously finances it as well. It should be noted that it is not linked in any way to the government, so its actions are totally independent. Of course, now it seems that there are people who do not like its handling. What do you think your future is?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.