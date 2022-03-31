It’s been a month since Elden Ring came to our consoles to give us one of the best creations of FromSoftware. The game has a good number of followers and memes and discoveries do not stop appearing on social networks. From curious ways to defeat bossesuntil unexpected guests from other franchises.

It is evident that the players have a lot of fun with Elden Ring and its huge open world. However, one player discovered something that could cause a lot of headaches, if he doesn’t already. One of the late game enemies has the ability to kill you instantly.

No boss is as strong as this Elden Ring dog

If they already met the bloody dogs that are almost at the end of Elden Ring I’m sure you know what we’re talking about. These hounds look small and easy to deal with. However, if they manage to attack you you can kiss a huge amount of health goodbye or even die in a matter of seconds.

Since it’s a strange situation, a player known as Zullie the Witch decided to get to the bottom of the matter. It seems that the incredible strength of these dogs of Elden Ring It is due to a programming error. For some reason, the game doesn’t detect that its attack is over, so the player can take damage every frame of animation.

So that everyone can understand better, Zullie the Witch shared a video on your channel Youtube where it shows this. The bug allows these dogs to do up to 11,640 damage. That is to say that it could even kill the most powerful bosses of Elden Ring if they give you the chance.

As if the error were not enough, these dogs can cause the effect of ‘bleeding’ in the players. It deals a huge amount of damage, so getting out of a fight with this dog alive is a daunting task. If you want to prove yourself against them, you might want to do it now. So much publicity for these killer canines you probably already have FromSoftware working on a patch. Do you think you can beat the strongest rival in Elden Ring?

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]