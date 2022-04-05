The “Pitbull” had to have the eyebrow cut made up after the clash in the final minutes of the match against Milan
Eighttieth minute of Milan-Bologna, ball high in the area, Ibrahimovic and Medel end up competing for the ball by giving themselves the classic pumpkin.
Ibra will finish the race with the bandage, Gary Medel with some stitches on the right eyelid but will be forced to leave replaced by Bonifazi. Here is the Pitbull during the … sewing phase.
April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 15:05)
