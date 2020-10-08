Tech companies are launching smartphones in October. In this series, One Plus has also announced the launch of its next flagship flagship smartphone 8T globally on October 14. Five other products can also be launched by the company in the upcoming event. These include a new 65W fast charger, a new earbuds and many other products. The audio product has also been teased by the company. It is said to be OnePlus Buds Z, which may be a version of OnePlus Buds Truly-Wireless earphones.

Feature Reveal Before Launching

It is worth noting that before the launching event, the company has also started revealing the features of One Plus. According to information, preparations are being made to launch OnePlus 8T as a standalone smartphone. Let us know that OnePlus 8T is being launched in the market with ultra-wide angle selfie camera. The company has also confirmed in its post on Twitter that OnePlus 8T is being brought with ultra-wide-angle camera. However, the company has not revealed what kind of sensor has been used in One Plus 8T. A lot of details are also found in the pictures shared by OnePlus. The company has informed about the night mode camera feature of OnePlus 8T from its official Twitter handle. In which the Night Mode feature clicked from the camera is shown.

These can be good

It is being said about OnePlus 8T that a 6.55 inch Full HD + display can be given in it. Whose resolution will be 2400x 1080 pixels and it will give a high refresh rate of 120Hz. At the same time, a punch-hole cutout can be given in the top left of the display, which will have a selfie camera. Significantly, its screen will be more flat than One Plus 8. Let us know that OnePlus 8T will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Another variant has been given in the device which will be equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This phone will be seen working on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Another special feature of the phone is that it will also be given a 48MP primary camera, which is paired with a megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5 megapixel macro lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front side of the phone will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Also, 4,500mAh battery is also given in the phone, which will support 65W fast charging.

