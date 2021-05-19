Grand Theft Auto 5 is still one of the most media games today, despite going on sale 8 years ago, which is not little. A great example of this is the update that the game will receive for new generation consoles during the next month of November, having thus gone through 3 generations of different consoles.

The news that we bring you today is a sample of the dedication that a fan has dedicated to the Rockstar game, since a player complete GTA 5 without dying within 9 hours.

They use artificial intelligence to make GTA V look more photorealistic

The user in question, called UnNameD on YouTube, not only performed a very remarkable speedrun (a term commonly used for the practice of passing a game as quickly as possible), but also He also carried it out without dying once. It took the player 48 attempts to get this perfect game, and was helped by a mod that killed him by taking any minimal amount of damage.

All this event is collected in a series of videos on its YouTube channel, of which we attach the first so that you can witness this milestone, if you wish.

One player completes GTA 5 without dying in 9 hours

We hope this news has been interesting for you. GTA 5 is available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Ps3 and Ps4, and will arrive this November on next-generation consoles.

Microsoft Xbox Electric Volt Controller Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In the crosshairs: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-04-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.