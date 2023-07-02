Two light attack aircraft of the Colombian Air Force (Air Force) collided while flying in the city of Villavicencio north of Bogotá. One pilot was killed in an accident during a training exercise on July 1, the newspaper reported. Heraldo del Norte.

According to an official statement from the Colombian Air Force, an accident involving two T-27 Tucano trainers occurred at Apiay Air Base, Meta Department, on Saturday evening.

According to the publication Semana, although both pilots ejected, one of them – Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andres Espinosa Gonzalez – died. The other pilot was not seriously injured.

Video on social media shows the planes touching in flight, fire erupts and both dive down. According to preliminary data, one of the aircraft fell to the ground, and the other was one kilometer from the runway.

The incident and its causes are under investigation.

