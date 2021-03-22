Taiwan’s National Rescue Command Center announced today, Monday, that two F5-E fighters collided in the air in the east of the country, killing one pilot, while the search for the other pilot was still going on.

The two planes were among four fighters that took off this afternoon to participate in a training program from a base in eastern Taiwan.

The two pilots were thrown from their seats after the collision.

Military helicopters and Coast Guard vessels are being used for a rescue mission in the area of ​​the accident, about 1.4 nautical miles from a fishing port in Pingtung County.

According to a statement by the center, one of the pilots was rescued after he was found unconscious. A broken pilot’s seat and a parachute were also found, and the pilot who was found was later pronounced dead.

The Taiwanese government “Central News Agency” reported that the Air Force had ordered a suspension of all fighters of this model from the base.