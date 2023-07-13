“One piece” is one of the most watched anime despite its long duration. So far, it has 1070 episodes and the premiere of 1071 it is confirmed. Its plot tells the story of Monkey D Luffy, a young man who decided to become a pirate and search for the long-awaited treasure: the one piece. For this, he possesses a special power that he obtained by eating a Devil Fruitwhich has been evolving and transforming with each fight and training.

luffy together with his crew they have gone through many problems and confrontations, and at the end of episode 1070 we are left with the intrigue of knowing what will happen after the arrival of kizaru and a whole marine fleet who persecute the Straw hat. This would cause the protagonist to finally awaken the transformation Gear 5 of his power.

When does “One piece” episode 1071 premiere?

According to the producer Toei Animation“One Piece” Episode 1071 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 6, 2023. In this new chapter, anime fans are looking forward to seeing the Gear 5 transformation of Monkey D. Luffy’s power, which is likely to be it would be the last.

Where to see “One piece” ONLINE?

To see the new and all the previous episodes of the anime “One piece”, you can enter the specialized page Crunchyroll. Likewise, another streaming platform where you will find some past seasons is Netflix.

What time to watch “One piece” episode 1071?

The anime “One piece” will premiere its chapter 1071. Photo: Toei Animation

Like all new episodes of “One piece”, the premiere of chapter 1071 will be given through Crunchyroll, where the time to watch the anime is at 3:00 am (Peruvian time). If you are in a country other than Peru, you can see Luffy’s new fight at the following times:

3:00 a.m. in Colombia

2:00 a.m. in Mexico

4.00 am in Chile

3:00 a.m. in Ecuador

5.00 a.m. in Argentina

10:00 a.m. in Spain.

