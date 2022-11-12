one piece returns as a protagonist in this yamato cosplay from yazbunnyywho with his interpretation very faithfully reconstructs one of the new fighters who quickly became an absolute favorite by the public.

Yamato was inserted into the narrative arc of Wano rather late, but she quickly climbed the charts of preference of many One Piece fans, who continue to plead the cause for the inclusion of the girl as a fixed element within the Straw Hat Crew.

Daughter of Emperor Kaido and therefore of decidedly royal blood, however, she has a rather complicated relationship with her father, which leads her to choose instead of following in the footsteps of the samurai Kozuki Oden, becoming his heir in all respects. Yamato ate the devil fruit of the mythological Zoo Zoo type and has since been able to transform into a wolf, or some sort of hybrid.

Despite being the daughter of the emperor, the girl has always shown a remarkable fighting spirit against her father, finding herself in a sort of vengeance journey following the execution of Oden, a real myth for the girl. Also for this reason, Yamato has a strong fighting and proud spirit, endowed with a natural elegance but also with great power.

Yazbunnyy shows great care in reproducing Yamato’s classic style, which comes with his own traditional dress made up of a white kimono and a red skirt, complete with demonic horns on the head, as befits the character.

