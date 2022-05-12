one piece is the protagonist of another yamato cosplaybut this from lowcostcosplay it is truly amazing, as you can see for yourself from the images below and as often happens with the subject in question.

Those who follow the lowcostcosplay accounts know well how this is a truly out of the box cosplayer, who also in this case proves to be truly a champion: his interpretation of Yamato is in fact based on a sort of disturbing optical illusion focused entirely on the legs and the broad abdomen of the model.

The face of Yamato that emerges from this incredible composition is extremely accurate, even if the reinterpretation breaks any rules that exist about traditional cosplay. On the other hand, the characteristic of lowcostcosplay is precisely to amaze through a continuous parody of standard cosplay, with a sort of deconstruction of the canonical principles of this hobby but often arriving at impressive results.

Yamato is the daughter of Emperor Kaido, even if her relationship with her father is not exactly idyllic, choosing instead to follow in the footsteps of the samurai Kozuki Oden and becoming, in fact, his heir. Having eaten the devil fruit of the mythological Zoo Zoo type, she is able to transform into a wolf, or some kind of hybrid. She is characterized by a pair of red horns, which are in fact the central element in the cosplay that we see below.