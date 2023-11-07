one piece he is still the protagonist in this Yamato cosplay from Nadyasonikawho with his interpretation very faithfully reconstructs one of the characters who quickly became one of the public’s favorites, despite his relatively recent appearance.
It’s about the Daughter of Emperor Kaido, who however has a rather complicated relationship with her father, which leads her to choose instead to follow in the footsteps of the samurai Kozuki Oden, becoming his heir in all respects. Yamato ate the mythological Zoo Zoo-type Devil Fruit and has since been able to transform into a wolf, or some sort of hybrid.
Despite being the emperor’s daughter, Yamato has always shown a great fighting spirit against her father, finding herself on a sort of journey of revenge following the execution of Oden, who has become a real myth for the girl. Also for this reason, she Yamato has a strong fighting and proud spirit, endowed with natural elegance but also great power.
The perfect interpretation of NadyaSonika
Nadyasonika, as we have become accustomed to, once again demonstrates great care in reproducing Yamato’s style, which presents itself with its traditional dress consisting of a white kimono and red skirt, with demonic horns on the head, as befits the character.
Also noteworthy is the choice of landscape which aims to closely recall some natural elements of the Classic Japansucceeding in a remarkable way, once again in a truly high-level cosplay.
For other One Piece characters, we refer you to the Boa Hancock cosplay by NadyaSonika, the Nami cosplay by elia.fery, the Nico Robin cosplay again by Nadyasonika and the Yamato cosplay by gloryamothe.
#Piece #Yamato #cosplay #Nadyasonika #charm #power #mythology