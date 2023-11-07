one piece he is still the protagonist in this Yamato cosplay from Nadyasonikawho with his interpretation very faithfully reconstructs one of the characters who quickly became one of the public’s favorites, despite his relatively recent appearance.

It’s about the Daughter of Emperor Kaido, who however has a rather complicated relationship with her father, which leads her to choose instead to follow in the footsteps of the samurai Kozuki Oden, becoming his heir in all respects. Yamato ate the mythological Zoo Zoo-type Devil Fruit and has since been able to transform into a wolf, or some sort of hybrid.

Despite being the emperor’s daughter, Yamato has always shown a great fighting spirit against her father, finding herself on a sort of journey of revenge following the execution of Oden, who has become a real myth for the girl. Also for this reason, she Yamato has a strong fighting and proud spirit, endowed with natural elegance but also great power.