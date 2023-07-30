













One of those that will do so is Cines Filmax, which shared this information through their website. It does that with a text that says ‘Do you hear that? They are the drums of liberation… He is already here!’.

To the above, add ‘Live a UNIQUE One Piece EVENT with the arrival of Gear 5 IN CINEMAS by djoseppe10!! Considering the demand, a new session is opened!’.

It should be noted that this cinema chain is from Spain, and so far Toei Animation has not said if this is an authorized event or not.

The fact is that it will not only broadcast episode 1,071 of the anime, but episodes 273, 304, and 726. What is special about them?

Fountain: Toei Animation.

What happens is that Gear 2 appeared for the first time in 273, Gear 3 in 304 and Gear 4 in 726. The idea is to show the evolution of this Luffy battle technique in one piece.

These transformations are a sample of how much he has improved over time. This is something necessarily necessary.

All because the aspiring King of the Pirates has faced increasingly strong and difficult opponents, full of resources.

GEAR5 (fifth) “This is my PEAK!” -ANIME DATE REVEALED TEASER REEL In Japan…6th Aug. !!

Luffy will get to his “PEAK” in ANIME chap.1071.

Epic MANGA ONE PIECE’s chap.1044 is going to be finally delivered as ANIME!! ▼Check nowhttps://t.co/VQkUNxT7AL pic.twitter.com/nQ4Zj9Ssz6 — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) July 22, 2023

The presentation of the episodes one piece in Filmax Cinemas it will be at 7:30 p.m., but there will be a previous event starting at 6:00 p.m. This will include the sale of merchandise alluding to the franchise and other types of activities.

Fountain: Filmax Cinemas.

It is possible that in other parts of the world there are exhibitions of episode 1,071 of the anime. This is not the first time this has happened with an animation and you just have to remember what happened years ago with Dragon Ball Super.

Apart from one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

