If you are a fan of one piece and you have the opportunity to go to Japan next year, maybe you would like to visit a new gym that will open its doors and is inspired by this series. The name of this place, whose website is now online, is that of One Piece Fitness: Brag Men.

On this site alleged members of the Marine they will instruct people looking to work out to be able to match — or at least try to — the physique of some characters.

The name of this gym is inspired by a famous book known as Brag Menwhose literal translation is ‘Swaggering Men’. It is a work of fiction that appeared in the manga of Eiichiro Oda.

Although this training place bears his name, it is not a guide or exercise instructions. It is actually a compendium of adventure stories in Grand Linebut which some take as a joke due to its strange and incredible content.

Source: Toei Animation.

the nickname of Brag Men it was a way of discrediting its authors, to the point of branding them braggarts and liars. The irony of the case is that… everything the book says is real!

Its content may be extraordinary but it is attached to the mysterious and dangerous world of the series. So perhaps for the same reason he decided to take advantage of the name of the gym of one piece. As you can imagine, it is a site approved by Shueisha.

Source: Toei Animation.

The One Piece gym will open its doors in 2023

For what is mentioned in the website this gym one piece It will be ready in early 2023 but a precise date is still missing. The first branch will open its doors in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Some of the routines that can be carried out are mentioned. The scanned page that accompanies this note gives you a glimpse of the general idea of ​​what it will look like when finished. The concept is attractive and there are likely to be more branches.

In it scan can be seen as an example Usopp when he was overweight and how, thanks to constant exercise, he lost it again. There is also a vignette Roronoa Zorosomething very appropriate.

He is one of the characters in the series who exercises the most, especially with weights. But no one could match what he accomplishes, as the ones he wears weigh tons. Let’s see if by chance a video comes out to appreciate the finished installations.

If you want to know more about one piece consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.