Yes, this video on demand service seems to be 'in love' with the work of Eiichiro Oda. It is not enough for him to have the original anime and the live-action adaptation, but now he wants an exclusive version.

This remake will be called The One Piece, and from what has been revealed it will begin in the East Blue Saga, the beginning of the series. In the presentation there were comments that it could go beyond that stage in history.

Perhaps it will be what many fans had expected, an animated adaptation of the manga without filler. It should be noted that Toei Animation, when adapting the series, added a few stories that do not appear in Oda's work.

But first we have to see how far Wit Studio wants to go with The One Piece, as well as the companies involved. The idea behind this remake is to celebrate 25 years of the original anime.

This twenty-fifth anniversary will take place in October 2024. It is very likely that it will only be one of several initiatives planned for this celebration. At the moment there are no details about the cast of voice actors and actresses for the series.

Neither the production team in charge nor the release date or window of The One Pieceso it is advisable to be on the lookout.

The poster and teaser that accompanies this note show a hill where a solitary figure appears and what appears to be a water extractor with a weather vane.

It is quite likely that the person standing next to this structure is Monkey D. Luffy as a child. Perhaps the premiere of this new anime on Netflix coincides with the 25th anniversary of the original.

