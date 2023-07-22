













It is the one you can see in the photograph that accompanies this note. This transformation of Luffy is a key piece of the promotion of Shueisha and Toei Animation. This new form does not appear in the anime yet.

But in the manga of one piece It is another story and it is the one that the aspiring King of the Pirates resorts to when facing Kaido of the Beasts.

That story moment is very important and has several implications for the future of the series.

It is for the same reason that the transmission of the celebration will have subtitles in English, so that fans internationally can enjoy it. It is possible that during this there will be some revelations of the franchise.

Toei Animation has assembled its best animators to recreate Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear Fifth from one piece.

The episode where this will happen does not yet have a release date, but according to the calculations of the fans it will be available sometime in August.

Perhaps in the One Piece Day broadcast this detail will emerge. For now it is known that on July 23 there will be no new episode of the anime. This will return on July 30, 2023.

in the movie of One Piece FILM: RED A preliminary form of Luffy’s Gear Fifth appears but not in the same way as in the manga.

The stellar presentation will be in the main anime that already has more than a thousand episodes and will continue to accumulate in the years to come.

This transformation requires additional talent to recreate. The reason is that it has certain peculiarities that have to be taken into consideration and it is better to wait for it to debut.

