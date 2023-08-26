













We admit that there are reasons to be concerned. Above all because of the history of the service with its adaptations of Death Note and cowboy bebop that were beaten by critics and audiences But here we believe that Luffy and his crew will be able to break ‘the curse’ and become a great series.

Why One Piece will be the best Netflix adaptation?

One Piece is full of people who are passionate about the manga

One of the things that we have seen more with this adaptation than with others on Netflix are several behind-the-scenes videos. These also focus on the people who made One Piece both behind the scenes and in front of them.

In these videos, the excitement that everyone has for this project and that it turns out well is palpable. Especially the actors who talk about their characters with a remarkable wisdom about who they are and their roles within the story. We even saw the Luffy actor cry when he saw the first trailer.

Surely there will be those who will say that they are actors and are doing precisely their job. But if so, they are one of the best actors in the industry, because their emotion is genuine.. If the effort shown in these materials was used when recording their scenes of one piecethen the project is in good hands.

Not to mention the set design department, because they blew the fence recreating some of the most iconic sets and ships in the series. Not to mention the den den mushi, which caused some nightmares, but still they are quite faithful to the ones that appear in the manga and anime.

So while we’ve yet to see how they’ll play out story-wise, we can at least be sure that the world of one piece it will come to life very faithfully. Of course there will be some omissions, because there are things that work better in the animated world.

Eiiichiro Oda was very involved with the creation of this series.

While some creators only get money and are given complete freedom to do what they want with their work, that was not the case for Eiiichiro Oda. The mangaka was heavily involved in the process to adapt one piece to a live-action series.

To begin with, he was very involved in choosing the actors who would give life to his characters. He even gave the go-ahead for actor Iñaki Godoy to play Luffy after his audition made him laugh a lot. While we don’t know stories about the rest of the cast, we can be sure they got the creator’s stamp of approval.

Nor can we forget that he put a series of conditions to give Netflix permission to make this adaptation. Since he told them that he did not want them to change anything about the background of the characters or the powers of each of the devil fruits.

As if that were not enough, the actors assured that Eiichiro Oda was very present. He even gave feedback on several scenes and had the production change them for better impact. They also ensured that everything in the series is what Oda wanted it to be.

We finally have the integrity of the mangaka, who in the past said that he would not lie to the fans. If something in the series did not seem right to him, he would not promote it by saying that everything was perfect. In addition to the fact that he committed to them to create a series that is respectful of the twenty years of history that it has one piece. So we have confidence in Oda, who already said he was amazed at what he saw. Will we be the same on August 31?

One Piece has it easy to overcome other adaptations

To say that one piece will be the best anime adaptation on Netflix sounds like an exaggeration. However, it must be admitted that the bar is not very high to say. We had already mentioned that his adaptations of Cowboy Bebop and Death Note fell into disgrace and oblivion.

Of course, the fact that it is easy to overcome these adaptations does not mean that we believe that one piece it will be bad On the contrary, there are several points that make us get excited about it. Especially the fact that they took into account the opinion of its creator. Something that we already saw that brings very good results with The Last of Us.

Fortunately, it seems that this live-action is on the right track. Since some members of the press were already able to see it and shared very positive opinions. They even assured fans that ‘this is no other cowboy bebop‘.

So rest easy, fans of one piecethat it seems that we will have a good adaptation on our hands. In addition to the fact that this production may be a window for more people to learn about Luffy’s odyssey to become the king of pirates.

