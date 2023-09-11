Following the success of the live-action series of one piece of Netflix in recent weeks many cosplayers are having fun impersonating the members of the Straw Hat crew. Today we offer you the Nami cosplay signed WhiteSpring.

Nami is one of the central characters of One Piece and in general one of the most famous and appreciated in the manga and anime scene, so much so that she needs very little introduction. She was one of the first improvised pirates to join the crew as a navigator and she has the dream of creating a complete map of the world. Although she does not boast combat skills like those of Zoro and Luffy, throughout history she has specialized in the use of a special stick capable of influencing the atmosphere and hurling lightning at the unfortunate ones.

WhiteSpring created a rather classic cosplay of Nami, inspired by her version after the two-year time jump that occurs about halfway through the work, but certainly successful.