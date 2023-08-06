













However, it is convenient to know the schedule so as not to miss this expected moment. In Japan the premiere is at 9:30 am of the date mentioned earlier on the television. But streaming is another matter.

Likewise, the difference between time zones comes into play here. If we consult the website of Crunchyroll there you can clearly read that the official opening time for Latin America is 1:30 am PT (Pacific Time).

The above applies to all Sundays. So you only have to make the adjustment corresponding to each time zone in the case of the center of Mexico the episode one piece with Luffy’s Gear Fifth is at 2:30 am

Fountain: Toei Animation.

In the case of Spain, it can also be seen on Sunday but at 9:30 am, and in the Spanish peninsular time.

Without trying to spoil episode 1071 of one piece is the climax of the Wano Country Arc in the anime.

Fans who have already read the manga have been eagerly awaiting to see the latest known transformation of the aspiring Pirate King animated. The excitement for this moment grows more and more.

The name of this episode one piece is ‘Ridiculous power! The jolly Gear 5th!’which is directed by Tasuku Shimaya, while the storyboards or storyboards are by Megumi Ishitani and Bahi JD.

The animation direction falls to Masami Mori. Toei Animation, the studio in charge, enlisted its best animators and other professionals for this installment of the animated adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, which could be unforgettable.

