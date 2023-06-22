Oda has decided to leave us a month without our lovebirds Mugiwara, if not leaving us at the mercy of the trailer for the Netflix live action series, for better or for worse. And he couldn’t have picked a better time to leave us breathing down our necks. After the shocking revelations of Sabo now back among the rebels, we finally found out what really happened to the reverie and why Cobra died. What can we expect from chapter 1087 Of ONE PIECE?

But let’s go into more detail and try to understand where we were. In the chapters 1085 and 1086after taking a break from Eggheads and from the clash of Garp And Aokiji on the island of Pirates, Oda has decided to open a long flashback to reveal the longed-for question of reverie. Cobrain fact, who according to the newspapers had been murdered by Sabo himself, it turns out to have been killed by Im and come on Five Stars of Wisdom as knowing a terrible secret. Cobra has in fact revealed that one of its ancestor Nefertari Lilly not only was she erased from world history because of her actions leading up to spread the Poignee Griffe in the worldbut it seems it was also of the d dynasty. It follows that also i Nefertari they bear the famous letter in their name.

Finally the revelation of a very mysterious character: St. Figarland Garling, the Supreme Commander of the Knights of the Gods and former ruler of an ancient land called God Valley. If you remember correctly, in the film Red, it is revealed to us how Shanks was found by Roger himself on the island of God Valley, that there is a link between Red and San Figarland Garling?

Open questions

The appearance of Figarland has raised many questions and doubts about the figure of this man. In the community some hypotheses have brought out a sentence said by White beard to shanks about the facts of God Valley. Whitebeard claimed in fact that the scars of the clash with a man still burned after decades, Was it Figarland the man who wounded both Whitebeard’s rind and pride during the tragedy of God Valley?

Another question that remained open is where is the last Poignee Griffe. Indeed, we know that a Road Poignee Griffe was located on Fishman Island but was taken away by someone. We also know that the only ones who have been there are Big Mom, Whitebeard and Roger. Many rumors seem to associate the figure of with this disappearance Scopper Gabanthird in Gold Roger’s crew, also associating the words che with it Kidd he uttered when he spoke of the terrible man with the fire scar. This theory is based on the fact that if Whitebeard or Big Mom were responsible for the translation the mugiwara would have discovered it in Whole Cake Island and after meeting with Mark the phoenix.

Finally, as a great fan of power systemI can’t help but notice the amazing powers that the Gorosei and Im have shown in this latest chapter that they own. Are they devil fruit? But what kind? Are they likely to be divine devil fruits like Luffy’s? The questions are still very open, it is certain that they have confirmed that they are extremely strong and dangerous.

Finally, it remains to be discovered what happened to the Straw Hat Pirates and what are the results of their escape from Egghead.

Will they be able to bring Vegapunk to safety? What will be the next destination? We just have to wait a few more weeks to find out what awaits us in the chapter 1087 of ONE PIECEcoming out next July 18th.

