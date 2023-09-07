













The live action of one piece It is a Netflix production. The series consists of eight chapters and He introduces the history of the Straw Hats crew. It introduces us to the first characters that make up the powerful crew of Monkey D. Luffy.

In honor of this, we decided to carry out a classic test with these characters who are the core of the story. Although, of course, in the more than a thousand chapters, both anime and manga, more characters are added with their very interesting personalities and powers.

Let’s remember that, the live action of one piece adapts the first 95 chapters of the manga and introduces us to Sanji. Completing the first part of the crew.

Without further ado, the test: One Piece: What mugiwara would you be according to your personality?

The university went on strike, what do you do? I will help with administrative things, it is for the greater good but caution must be taken. See also Hogwarts Legacy will have a Collector's Edition | Atomix That? Because? It is something important for everyone, I will see how I can help as the fair person that I am. Ah, I’ll bring food to support the cause. Problems that don’t concern me, bai. That? Because? Who started this roll? Let’s see. I join, I’ll even stay to watch. What is your favorite food? Gourmet berry desserts. Sushi. Whatever, everything is tasty, as long as it refreshes me. Good wine and cheese. Tacos. You star in the gossip of the colony, you don’t know why but even you are having problems at home, what do you do? huhhhhh? and why so light? I would clarify it with more personal nuances, of course yes, that much is said about me. I’ll find out who made it up and we’ll definitely work things out, just between the two of you. That? Well, I could counter the gossip in some store, release the truth to the world in the form of another gossip and let it spread more strongly. Let the world believe it, except for my people who should know the truth. Who cares what others say? I do not care. You have a hundred pesos for the rest of the week, but you go downtown with your friends and you see a lot of delicious things, what do you do? I buy the cheapest drink so as not to clash. Ehhh, what does it matter? YOLO, I buy what I want. I save it. I buy the hundred-peso pizza for everyone. I buy what I need, if I need something. What kind of weapon do you prefer? Something that cuts, something fast. Ehhhh, my heart is my weapon and defense? Bah, my mind is my weapon, I’ll manage with things around me. Let’s see, something more artistic, that makes my movements shine. Anything long distance? The bad guys scare me. Could it be a sniper? See also Wayfinder: a trailer introduces Venomess, one of the playable characters of the MMO for PC, PS5 and PS4 What is the most important thing to you? My dreams. Without money you cannot live. Freedom. The future. My friends. The worst problem in the world is… The patriarchy. The social classes, well, the rich. I? The capitalism. Media lies. You just met someone and they invite you to chat in a cafe, what do you do? Of course, come on, nothing better than making new friends. If you pay, I go. If you help me finish my homework, I’ll go.

I saw that she meets the popular one, of course I’ll go, what good gossip will she have? What for? I have better things to do. What do you need from me? I have little time. One Piece: What mugiwara would you be according to your personality? Monkey D Luffy You are a very nice and direct person. Suddenly you’re too insensitive to your nature, but since everyone notices that it’s not in bad faith, they forgive you. You are very kind and sometimes you are naive, be a little more careful. You get power from your friends, you are a very loyal person and you have a lot to offer. You have the soul of a friendly leader. Roronoa Zoro You are a very wise person and devoted to your work. You really are disciplined, so you know everything you are capable of. You are a good vibe, but you are very aware that there is a time when you should worry about yourself before others. You are fair and sensitive, but you know when it is that you must act and change things or put a limit on them. Nami You are a very fresh person, you are not interested in what others say about you, or their criticism. You have extensive knowledge of yourself and you stick to your own thing. You are an ambitious person who has clear goals and detailed, objective plans to achieve them. Also, you are a person who seems rude but you are not really. You are only cautious and that is wise. See also Pikmin Terrarium Collection Announced | Atomix usopp Let’s see, you like gossip, better be careful because you can get in trouble. However, you are very nice, in the end that you like stories means that you have a very broad imagination, use it to always improve. Remember that words are the most powerful thing we have, don’t misuse them. You’re funny and it would make you cuter to be more frank. Sanji You’re not the type to play by the rules of a broken system. It’s not that you like to fight, but you don’t tolerate injustice. You have a strong and detached soul that will allow you to fight and achieve whatever you set your mind to. You’re cool, cut down on the drink, huh?

We hope you liked your result. What did you think of the delivery of the live-action?

These are the titles of the eight episodes of the first season that, despite the success, still does not announce a new season of One Piece live-action:

Source: Netflix

Romance Dawn

The man in the straw hat

tell no tales

the pirates arrive

To eat at the Baratie!

The chef and the assistant

The girl with the sawfish tattoo

worst in the east

Where can I watch One Piece?

All 1,296 chapters of the anime produced by Toei Animation are available on Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga is available on MangaPlus for free and legally.

