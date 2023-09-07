The live action of one piece It is a Netflix production. The series consists of eight chapters and He introduces the history of the Straw Hats crew. It introduces us to the first characters that make up the powerful crew of Monkey D. Luffy.
In honor of this, we decided to carry out a classic test with these characters who are the core of the story. Although, of course, in the more than a thousand chapters, both anime and manga, more characters are added with their very interesting personalities and powers.
Let’s remember that, the live action of one piece adapts the first 95 chapters of the manga and introduces us to Sanji. Completing the first part of the crew.
Without further ado, the test: One Piece: What mugiwara would you be according to your personality?
The university went on strike, what do you do?
What is your favorite food?
You star in the gossip of the colony, you don’t know why but even you are having problems at home, what do you do?
You have a hundred pesos for the rest of the week, but you go downtown with your friends and you see a lot of delicious things, what do you do?
What kind of weapon do you prefer?
What is the most important thing to you?
The worst problem in the world is…
You just met someone and they invite you to chat in a cafe, what do you do?
Monkey D Luffy
You are a very nice and direct person. Suddenly you’re too insensitive to your nature, but since everyone notices that it’s not in bad faith, they forgive you. You are very kind and sometimes you are naive, be a little more careful. You get power from your friends, you are a very loyal person and you have a lot to offer. You have the soul of a friendly leader.
Roronoa Zoro
You are a very wise person and devoted to your work. You really are disciplined, so you know everything you are capable of. You are a good vibe, but you are very aware that there is a time when you should worry about yourself before others. You are fair and sensitive, but you know when it is that you must act and change things or put a limit on them.
Nami
You are a very fresh person, you are not interested in what others say about you, or their criticism. You have extensive knowledge of yourself and you stick to your own thing. You are an ambitious person who has clear goals and detailed, objective plans to achieve them. Also, you are a person who seems rude but you are not really. You are only cautious and that is wise.
usopp
Let’s see, you like gossip, better be careful because you can get in trouble. However, you are very nice, in the end that you like stories means that you have a very broad imagination, use it to always improve. Remember that words are the most powerful thing we have, don’t misuse them. You’re funny and it would make you cuter to be more frank.
Sanji
You’re not the type to play by the rules of a broken system. It’s not that you like to fight, but you don’t tolerate injustice. You have a strong and detached soul that will allow you to fight and achieve whatever you set your mind to. You’re cool, cut down on the drink, huh?
We hope you liked your result. What did you think of the delivery of the live-action?
These are the titles of the eight episodes of the first season that, despite the success, still does not announce a new season of One Piece live-action:
- Romance Dawn
- The man in the straw hat
- tell no tales
- the pirates arrive
- To eat at the Baratie!
- The chef and the assistant
- The girl with the sawfish tattoo
- worst in the east
Where can I watch One Piece?
All 1,296 chapters of the anime produced by Toei Animation are available on Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga is available on MangaPlus for free and legally.
