One piece seems to have made peace with many of the fans who complained about the Spanish dubbing, as we already saw them eager to have a new season on the platform.

We were originally told that this would arrive on February 12, so the followers of Luffy and his crew prepared the whole snack kit to welcome him, but he never showed up.

As you can imagine, the complaints were not long in coming through social networks, and there was so much noise that Netflix had to come out to apologize for the absence of the season of One Piece.

Through your official account Twitter, Netflix Latin America published a small statement where he took the opportunity to apologize to all the fans who felt affected by the inconvenience.

Apparently, there was a problem that made it impossible to premiere in a timely manner, so they will have to wait a little longer.

At the moment they did not specifically reveal what was the problem with the premiere of the chapters of One Piece, and the worst of the case is that they did not give an approximate date to see them either.

The only thing left to do is wait until Netflix have news, but so far they haven’t mentioned anything about it.

While the problem is resolved, fans of One piece you can enjoy the first 96 chapters of the saga dubbed completely in Spanish.

If you think it is too late to catch up with the almost a thousand chapters of this animated series, do not worry, you can start watching it through Netflix just as if it was just being broadcast for the first time.

Just be careful with the spoilers from One Piece, because those never forgive.

