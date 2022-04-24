one piece is confirmed as an inexhaustible source of material for cosplayas this new interpretation of Vinsmoke Reijuthis time from Sakurabriiwhich in line with the original character is decidedly flashy.

Vinsmoke Reiju is the princess of Germa’s kingdom and a commander of Germa 66, a descendant of the Vinsmoke family. She is endowed with superhuman strength and a sort of exoskeleton that makes her leathery and resistant to attack, with her combat costume called Raid Suit becomes a sort of heroine of the Japanese “super sentai” tradition.

The girl has a particular character, going from being extremely open and sunny to becoming rather creepy if you take sides against her family Vinsmoke. On the other hand, her powers make her tough as well as resistant to poison, which she is able to use for her attacks.

In keeping with the tradition of the Vinsmoke family, from which Sanji also comes, Reiju is able to “transform” for combat, wearing a flashy and colorful costume that stands out perfectly in this interpretation by Sakurabrii.

In this, the peculiar characteristics of Reiju emerge clearly, starting from costume down to details such as the bright pink hair, the upturned eyebrows and the number 66 tattooed on the legs, a typical element of the character.