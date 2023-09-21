













One Piece: This was the audition with which Iñaki Godoy stole Eiichiro Oda’s heart









On previous occasions it has been commented that Eiichiro Oda recognizes the importance of Iñaki Godoy in One Piecehas even commented that as soon as he saw him, he knew that the young man was ideal to play our beloved straw hat captain.

On other occasions, it was reported that More than a hundred people auditioned for the role of Monkey D. Luffy, so Godoy’s success was neither random nor gratuitous.perhaps he was born for this role, to give life to the most famous pirate in the world.

Source: Iñaki Godoy

And although everyone recognizes it when seeing the live-action of One Piece, The video of the young man’s audition was recently shared. The entire cast of the series sees the first expressions of who would become Luffy. The video shows that everything is surprise and laughter for our pirate, who also gets excited when he sees his first steps on the high seas.

We definitely couldn’t have gotten a better fit.

How many chapters does the live-action One Piece have?

The first season of One Piece live-action only got eight episodes, but these managed to cover about twelve volumes of manga, in other words, just under a hundred episodes. It was rumored that the current original work could be adapted into six seasons.

The series is an official Netflix production, so it is only available on its platform.

