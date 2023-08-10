













One Piece: This is what Luffy’s Gear Fifth would look like if it were animated by Ghibli









Chapter 1072 one piece will be released on August 12, 2023but in 1071 Gear Fifth debuted, showing us why the devil fruit Luffy ate is so awesome.

The fans were looking forward to the adaptation of this moment and because of it, the great battle between Luffy and Kaido inspired different illustrations.

Ei Kei is a fan who shared various designs via Twitter, all in honor of the wonderful moment. He made a moving pixel illustration; and also a warmer one.

Ei Kei posted an illustration of the Gear Fifth in the style of Studio Ghibli. Although Luffy is very different from Howl (the moving castle), Sōsuke (ponyo) or Haku (Spirited Away), the new image will leave us thinking of a renewed crew:

It looks like Luffy looks amazing in any style, let’s see how his battle against Kaido ends.

Who is Makino from One Piece?

She is a young woman who has known Luffy since the beginning of his journey.. It is she who warns about the attack of the bandits and also intervenes so that Shanks takes seriously the will of the straw hat about finding the One Piece.

Makino always celebrates each of Luffy’s pirate exploits.

He is an incidental figure but one of emotional importance.

