At present, it is known that a series live-action from One piece is in production. It’s a job on the part of Tomorrow Studios, and from what is known, began filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is just one of the many projects with real actors that are on the way to this video-on-demand service, such as the cases of Cowboy bebop, which finally finished filming, and Yuyu Hakusho, which is just beginning to shoot.

One Piece live-action series continues to advance

For now, the details about the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy they are not very abundant. But recently a piece of information emerged.

This comes from Production Weekly, and there it is revealed that the preliminary name of the program is Project Roger. It seems that it is a title that has been handled before, and that at first glance its meaning is clear.

It is a reminder of who was known in the work of Eiichiro Oda As the Pirate king.

That is, the legendary Goal D. Roger. The title of Project Roger for the series of One piece was shared by the creative producer Steve Maeda.

Through your account at Instagram, posted a photo where a door can be seen. There the name mentioned before appears, and it is clear that it corresponds to the production office.

In addition to the image, he published a message for those who have waited patiently for news about this series.

Project Roger is the preliminary name of the project

‘A year ago, COVID kicked us out of our offices and delayed production’ started saying Maeda. To the above, he added ‘but we haven’t stopped working to bring @onepiecenetflix to life’.

That is evident from the reports coming from South Africa. Maeda he finished saying ‘thank you for your patience, your questions and many excellent suggestions’. Some believe this is a sign that more details will be forthcoming soon.

From what is known so far about this adaptation of One piece, the first season will have 10 episodes, and is planned to be focused on the East Blue Saga, which is the first of the original manga by Ode.

This is why several characters from the manga and anime do not appear. In any case, if this adaptation is successful, there is a lot of material to take advantage of. Especially because Eiichiro Oda it will still be writing history for a few years.

