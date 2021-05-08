The long history of One piece he does not stop giving us heroic, courageous and remarkable characters. The moments in which they star excite each of the fans of the series, as they are always emotional and remind us of how important each character can be.

One of them is Yasuie Shimotsuki, Toko’s father and a former Daimyo from the Hakumai region. Known as Yasu the Hedgehog, he was a courageous, cheerful person. He always cared about his Ebisu neighbors, always putting the interests of the people before his own.

Yasuie he always had a big smile on his face. He even did it at the time of his death, when he was shot by the shogun’s forces. Orochi.

It was believed that Yasuie he had that smile because he had eaten a Devil Fruit, smile. However, the history of One Piece revealed a sad secret about it.

Yasuie’s biography reveals the truth

It was believed that Yasuie ShimotsukiThey, like their daughter Toko, had eaten the smile fruit. However, a recent biography published by the authors of One Piece, showed that this is not the reality.

The user on reddit koming69 shared a page of the vivre cards officers of One piece. In it curious details about life are read, including the fact that Toko is not his biological daughter and that the smile fruit he ate was defective.

‘In the devil fruit section, Toko is said to have eaten a smiley. However Yasuie is not. This essentially infers that Yasuie never ate a fruit, but was merely smiling for the sake of making those close to him feel calm.‘the reddit post reads.

This revelation caused all fans of One piece pay tribute to Tako’s heroic father, who carried his sorisa to death. Although in the last seconds, just when he saw his daughter running towards him, he could not help crying, finally turning off his noble smile.

