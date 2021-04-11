In the more than 20 years of existence of One piece, has practically become a cult series. The work of Eiichiro Oda brings together thousands of fans around the world, who have enjoyed a great story and endearing characters in all this time.

However, another of the great successes of One piece are the infinity of scenarios it presents. As I travel the vast world Luffy and company know beautiful and majestic buildings, which stand out in the manga, but are enhanced in the anime.

Therefore, a fan shared on Reddit a compilation of various locations that have appeared throughout the entire anime. In this way, it shows us that the world through Grand line it is extremely varied and full of sites worth discovering.

One Piece and the impressive Grand Line

The universe that created Ode in 1997 it has been growing and evolving over the years. Thanks to the video of @ussopsenpai we can take a look at the different locations that Straw Hat Pirates have visited throughout the series.

Currently, the wano bow It refers us to a nation with the aesthetics of Japan feudal, making it a new visual appeal for fans of One piece. In the video of almost two minutes we can appreciate various landscapes of the Great Maritime Route, although the series has more to offer in the almost more than a thousand episodes that have been transmitted.

Toei Animation is the studio responsible for bringing the fantastic world of Oda to life. And despite the fact that the style has changed a lot in all these years, it is always worth remembering how the great adventure of Luffy for becoming the King of the Pirates.

