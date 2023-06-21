













One Piece: The titles of the live-action chapters appear and we already know what to expect

Notably, Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, commented having supervised the live action project, so the fans have high expectations about it.

The titles of the chapters of the live action of one piece were posted on @PO_Netflix_Fan’s official Twitter, and are as follows:

romantic sunrise

The man in the straw hat

tell no tales

The pirates are coming

Eat at Baratie!

The Chef and the Homework Boy

The girl with the sawfish tattoo

worst east

Thanks to this special preview, It is confirmed that parts of the East Blue arc that is the beginning of Monkey D. Luffy’s pirate odyssey will be adapted and the meeting of his boat.

So fans will get really nostalgic, because they will remember how the main pirates of the enormous series that narrates the adventures of Luffy are known, who searches with courage and without rest for the One Piece.

The main cast is made up of:

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Where can I see One Piece live action?

The series is a Netflix production, so its streaming platform is the only one that will have the content available.

Let’s remember that Eiichiro Oda’s manga continues to be published, while, for his part, you can see all the anime chapters through Crunchyroll, currently the series has 1065 episodes.

