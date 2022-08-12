They begin to circulate on the net spoiler of chapter 1057 of ONE PIECE. Where were we? The opening of the final arc with the defeat of Kaido it has definitely reopened a lot of issues and started a new phase that faces the outside world. Closed in the bubble of Wano in fact, both we readers and the Mugiwara we couldn’t see how the world out there was changing. The revelations that Oda has given us in these last chapters are mainly about the outside world.

The chapter 1056 has finally unearthed why Buggy was appointed emperor, it seems that he founded an association of pirates together with Crocodile And Mihawk, with which they started to create havoc by putting bounties on the heads of members of the navy. We later saw Carrot appointed new head of the duchy of Mokomo as the former bosses have decided to stay in Wano to protect the land of the samurai. Shanks instead, as always, he disappears back into the shadows, feeding the mystery behind him and his crew. Finally, after a very quick appearance of Caribou she learns of the presence of Pluto in Wanothe pirates begin preparations for departure, Kid, Law And Luffy they separate, resuming their paths. In particular Kid And Killer they claim to be on the trail of the fire-scarred man, whatever Shanks? Or Sabo?

What is certain is that for Oda, as always, revealing a secret means bringing into play new mysteries and new possibilities for speculation …

The spoilers of chapter 1057

But let’s get to us, why you clicked this link. On the online platform Twitter some rumors about spoiler of chapter 1057. First of all Redon confirmed that in chapter 1057 there will be something related to lightningwhich is the great return of Ener? Finally, we know that Wano’s arch will close definitively, sanctioned by the closing of the curtain. Let’s go and see what the leakers have confirmed to us, waiting for the chapter that will be released on August 19th.

Chapter title: Conclusion

Momonosuke And Kinemon (with Yamato ) greet Luffy and his gang.

Yamato will not leave with Luffy and the rest of the crew, he will first travel through the country of Wano and then leave by sea.

Luffy hands his flag to Momonosuke.

Luffy tells Momonosuke, Kinemon and Yamato that he will come to visit them when they want to set sail for the sea.

Luffy, Law , Kid and their gangs leave Wano.

At the end of the chapter Momonosuke wonders where to place the flag.

End of Act 3 and end of the Wano saga.

There will be no break after chapter 1057. The new chapter of ONE PIECE will be released on August 19th.

However, we await more detailed information that will come out in days.

