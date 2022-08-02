Where were we? The opening of the final arc with the defeat of Kaido it has definitely opened up a lot of questions and started a new phase that faces the outside world. Closed in the Wano bubble in fact, both we readers and the Mugiwara couldn’t see how the world out there was changing. Because of this Oda is taking up space in these chapters to unravel secrets and set the stage for a final arc full of expectations. So let’s summarize the main issues of the previous chapter to take stock of the situation.

Robin And Law were escorted by Sukiyaki to visit the ruins of the now submerged ancient Wano. In a very deep crypt located below sea level, not only a Road Poignee Griffe but also the ancestral weapon Plutonwhich can only be activated after clearing the land of Wano from its natural walls that protect it.

Meanwhile Ryokugyu keep giving a hard time to Yamato And Momo. The latter in particular begins to master the dragon powers and with extreme surprise launches a Bolus Breath that wounds the admiral. Afterwards the ambition of the conquering king from Shanks rips the sky above their heads enough to put the admiral himself in awe. It goes without saying that the admiral, faced with the fleet of the most mysterious of the emperors, decides to run away. At the exact same moment and in a very short scene Oda closes the chapter with a Luffy smiling that he too noticed the arrival of the Red.

ONE PIECE, spoiler of chapter 1056

But let’s get to us, why you clicked this link. On the online platform Reddit the spoilers of chapter 1056 of ONE PIECE have been released. Information is still scarce and rather vague. However, we know for certain that something will be revealed about it Buggy, one of the characters who literally blew up the community recently, later it seems that the chapter focuses on the demise of the three allies Luffy, Kid And Law.

Chapter title: Gilda Cross

The chapter title refers to the new organization of Buggy of which they are part Crocodile And Mihawk .

of which they are part And . Buggy put bounties on the heads of the Marines.

No bounties are revealed in this chapter.

Neko And Inu remain a Wano and they choose Carrot as a successor to the guide of the Minks .

And remain a and they choose as a successor to the . Shinobu is beautiful again thanks to the attack of Ryokugyu .

is beautiful again thanks to the attack of . Luffy , Kid And Law they set off on different routes, as was explained in Fishman Island.

, And they set off on different routes, as was explained in Fishman Island. Kid leaves Wano but not to hunt down Shanks, but to find someone else.

leaves Wano but not to hunt down Shanks, but to find someone else. At the end of the chapter, let’s see Yamato standing on the roof of the castle.

The manga will go on hiatus next week.

