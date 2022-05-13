In days, on the online platform Redditspoilers for ONE PIECE 1050the next chapter of the manga by Eiichiro Oda (here you can read those of chapter 1049 translated into Italian).

After a long wait Odain the previous chapter, he finally decided to start revealing the origins of Kaido. Probably one of the most anticipated events by fans in recent years. His link with alcoholic beverages seems to be something already written in his origins, in fact we discover that Kaido is originally from the country of Vodka; in addition we also discover that his strength and his valor in combat seems to have been a constant since he was little, so much so that he was recruited by Rock D. Xebec through Whitebeard. This setup allows for the umpteenth time to show the enormous power of the most feared emperor.

The second flashback of the dialogue between Kaido and King, a short and concise dialogue that definitively establishes the advent of Joy Boy. Kaido indeed states in front of King that his defeat will come with the advent of Joy Boya scene change confirms his “prophecy” by showing how the new power of Luffy is capable of annihilating even the infamous dragon emperor.

So what do we expect from the chapter 1050? We can finally affirm it, 1050 will be the beginning of Wano’s epilogue. The consequences of the Gear fifth on Luffy’s physique will probably be shown, the inhabitants of Wano will finally go towards liberation and we expect information on the past of Kaidomaybe even showing Rocks D. Xebeca decidedly shady character on which numerous theories about it hover.

