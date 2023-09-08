“You know what, there have been many cliffhanger discussions for the finale . Let me tell you. There were a lot of discussions, and it was about figuring out how best to set up a potential second season,” Maeda said. possibility, then the mission is accomplished”.

Steven Maeda, showrunner of Netflix’s One Piece states that the surprise introduction of that specific character in the season finale it’s meant to set the stage for a potential second season. In fact, remember that, at the time of writing, there are still no confirmations on Season 2 of One Piece.

The details on the finale of One Piece Season 1 (spoilers)

At the end of the season, Luffy has his own “Wanted” bounty poster on his head. The final moments of the finale show a mysterious figure, two cigars in hand, emerging from the shadows and setting Luffy’s poster on fire. We don’t see his face, as he’s sitting at his desk with his back to the camera, but fans of the franchise are convinced that it’s Smoker, one of Luffy’s main adversaries at the start of the series.

Smoker is a particularly scary marine who, like Luffy and Buggy the Clown, has powers of his own gained with a Devil Fruit. He is able to manipulate smoke and use his cigars to create smoke-based attacks. We’ll have to see if Netflix will greenlight a second season.

