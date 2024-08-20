The One Piece is one of the most anticipated anime, it is a remake of the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, which is a shonen that has been published since 1997. Due to this, it was decided to launch a new edition of the series, after the anniversary of the work. The new installment is in charge of WIT Studio and promises to have no censorship when adapting the original material.

Kyoji Asano is the character designer in charge of the delivery of The One Piecelet us remember that The original anime release was produced by Toei Animation, which is one of the most important animation houses in Japan.produced Dragon Ball, Digimon, Saint Seiya, Sailor Moon and Slam Dunk among his most notable titles. Asano wants to refresh the characters while maintaining their essence.

Kyoji Asano commented that it was a great responsibility, because he wanted to look at the characters as if he were the author himself, so as not to neglect their essence:

“I had to own it [a Eiichiro Oda]in myself. So for these two months, I was determined to draw One Piece and so I locked myself away […]. I’ve done this with other works, you just lock yourself in a room and You start with the reproduction of art. You simply reproduce the art and assimilate it.“.

However, even if you are not a fan of One Piece, You can recognize that it is a huge responsibility to reproduce or reinterpret the Straw Hats pirates. What Asano-sensei mentioned was the following:

“When I was given the task of creating the design, I thought that I had to introduce Oda-sensei’s way of drawing. I was determined to ‘become’ Oda-sensei. and lock me up for two months.”

Source: Netflix via YouTube

Source: Netflix via YouTube

Source: Netflix via YouTube

We hope that the design of The One Piece be fresh and nostalgic at the same time, is it possible? We hope to find out satisfactorily.

The One Piece character design is done by Takatoshi Honda (To Your Eternity, In/Spectre), and Kyoji Asanor (Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Guilty Crown).

We recommend: Director of Attack on Titan will be in charge of One Piece remake

Where can I watch The One Piece? When will the remake come out?

By this time, The anime does not yet have a release date, but we know that it will be available on the Netflix platform. which has already begun to carry out the respective propaganda.

On the other hand, the second season of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work, has already begun recording and could be released in 2025.

The manga is still being published through Shuēisha, due to which, You can read the update of the work through Manga Plus, the online page that translates, edits and distributes it legally and free of charge.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.