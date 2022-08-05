From the official site of the new film taken from the pirate universe of Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE FILM REDthe announcement has arrived that during the summer the episodes of ONE PIECE will be broadcast, introducing the events of the film.

The tie-in episodes will air in Japan on August 14 and 21, immediately after the first weekend in the hall of the long-awaited feature film. The events told will be set ten years before the film and will see a child as protagonists Luffy and a very young girl Uta, daughter of Shanks. In the two episodes, which will see the return of other well-known faces of the series, the crew of the Straw Hat will travel to the island of Elegywhich will also be the background to the events of ONE PIECE FILM RED.

The film will air on the platform soon Crunchyroll in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, and will be available in the West in both the original version, with English subtitles, and with English dubbing. In Italy the film will arrive in cinemas during the autumn and will be screened in preview at the Lucca Comics & Games 2022.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network