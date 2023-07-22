Netflix has published a new trailer for the live TV series of one pieceaccompanied by a letter from Eiichiro Oda, the original author of the manga, from which a highly successful anime series is based, which has now lasted ten years.
The video, which lasts about three minutes, focuses on Straw Hat Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, but also shows the other protagonists: Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero). Chopper didn’t appear in this trailer either, so we can give him as absent from the series.
The video also provides some general details about the series, useful for the uninitiated, and tells how Luffy has put together an improvised crew to go in search of the treasure “One Piece” which will earn whoever finds it the title of King of the Pirates.
Oda’s letter
The message of Oda naturally promotes the series: “I want to tell you that there were no compromises for this show!” Oda then talks about the commitment of everyone who worked on it to include elements that can only be placed in a live series. “The whole process of seeing so many people collaborating with their ideas has been a celebration in itself. The producers and crew are pros of live series and, by the way, they are also super fans of One Piece.”
Oda concluded they say they really appreciate the team and can’t wait for them to receive the recognition they deserve from around the world.
For the rest, we remind you that the One Piece series will be launched on August 31 on Netflix.
