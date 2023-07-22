Netflix has published a new trailer for the live TV series of one pieceaccompanied by a letter from Eiichiro Oda, the original author of the manga, from which a highly successful anime series is based, which has now lasted ten years.

The video, which lasts about three minutes, focuses on Straw Hat Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, but also shows the other protagonists: Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and Usopp (Jacob Romero). Chopper didn’t appear in this trailer either, so we can give him as absent from the series.

The video also provides some general details about the series, useful for the uninitiated, and tells how Luffy has put together an improvised crew to go in search of the treasure “One Piece” which will earn whoever finds it the title of King of the Pirates.