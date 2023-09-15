The success of One Piece live-actionreleased on Netflix on September 1st with an 8-episode season, was such that Netflix wasted no time: the second season was officially announced.

The announcement came via a starring video Eichiiro Odacreator of the anime and manga of the moment: these were his words.

“What do you think of the first season of One Piece live-action? I worked on it for a long time alongside Netflix and Tomorrow Studios and it seems that it was appreciated by people from all over the world: the team’s commitment paid off! To all those who have been fans of One Piece for years, and to those who are discovering it for the first time: A thousand thanks. Two weeks after the launch of the series I received some wonderful news: Netflix has decided to renew the series! The adventures of Inaki (Monkey D. Luffy) and the Straw Hat Crew will continue! It will take a while to make the scripts then We ask you to be patient. I really think it will be soon You’ll need a good doctor for the crew… but we’ll see!”

For the moment, we do not have any time window for this second season, but the mangaka’s last sentence gives us a certainty: in the new season Chopper will be presentone of the most beloved characters of the saga.