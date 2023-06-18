The TV series of one piece with real-life actors from Netflix has a release date: on August 31, 2023. It was revealed by the trailer shown on the occasion of Tudum 2023, which also revealed some of the characters present in the series, among which, apparently, Chopper will be missing, not visible in any of the sequences.

For the rest, what to say? The series of Eiichiro Oda has its effect in the real version and fans will be happy to recognize some of the places and enemies seen in the manga and anime version.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGwHJf4YSPw

The Tudum is a global event organized by Netflix, which offers a preview of the latest news in TV series and video games. The broadcast of the event takes place in 29 different languages, thus allowing an international audience to participate. This year’s Tudum is broadcast live from Sao Paulo and features celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Maisa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The name Tudum is inspired by the iconic sound that introduces TV series and movies on the Netflix platform. The Tudum will take place from 16 to 18 June 2023.