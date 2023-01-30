Netflix has revealed that the highly anticipated One Piece live action series will arrive during 2023. The announcement was accompanied by the first official images: a poster starring Luffy and an illustration that immortalizes the Straw Hat crew from behind, which you can admire in the news.

Unfortunately, more precise details on the release date of the first episodes have not been revealed, but in the meantime Netflix invites you to add it as of now among the reminders of the next news arriving on the platform to this links.

In the meantime, let us recall the known details on the One Piece live action series made by Netflix. Based on the iconic manga Eiichirō Oda, the first season will consist of ten episodes which will adapt the narrative arc of Romance Dawn, or the first saga of the manga.

The cast sees Iñaki Godoy (Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?) in the role of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) plays Roronoa Zoro, while Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Hunters ) will be Nami. Finally Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf, All Rise) plays Usopp and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point, Villain) will be Sanji.

The production is handled by Tomorrow Studios, which previously made the live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and sees the participation of producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios. Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD) is the show’s writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers, along with Eiichiro Oda who will therefore closely supervise the project.