There Netflix series Of one piece it seems to have been the protagonist of a great debut on the streaming platform, totaling a number of views higher than that of the third season of The Witcher.

Specifically, One Piece (here the review) scored 18.5 million views and 140 million hours viewedwhich according to Netflix’s metrics surpasses The Witcher’s 15.2 million views and 73 million hours viewed.

Remaining instead in the ambit of live action transpositions based on hit anime, the controversial Cowboy Bebop, canceled after just one season, amassed 21.6 million viewed hours in its first four days.