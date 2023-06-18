One Piece Netflix TV series, one of the most anticipated for this 2023, is finally ready to set sail! During the Netflix Tudum The awaited release date has been announced.

We had already got to meet the cast of the series inspired by the manga and anime by Eiichirō Oda: Inaki Godoy will he be able to be a good Luffy? And the rest of the crew? We will find out on August 31, 2023.

The One Piece TV series will dock in the ports of Netflix users right at the end of the summer, ready to give us a sea of ​​adventures. The release date is therefore official and much closer than expected.

The historic manga and anime of One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate who has acquired extraordinary powers when, as a child, he inadvertently ingested a mysterious Devil Fruit.

The One Piece series it has been going on since 1997 (but it arrived in Italy only in 2001) and has become one of the longest in history of Japanese entertainment.

On the Olympus of anime and manga culture there are very few projects that can be defined as worthy of One Piece: Will this live action series be able to do him justice? We will be able to find out on August 31stby accessing our subscription Netflix.