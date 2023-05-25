Waiting to find out the release date of the live-action adaptation of one piece, Netflix revealed what it will be like Going Merry of his series through a poster published on the pages of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, which you can view in the tweet below.

Going Merry, for the uninitiated, was the first ship of Luffy and his crew, thanks to which they have traveled for many years, up to the arc of Enies Lobby, at the end of which the ship, already rather battered, unfortunately ends up destroyed.

As we can see, the Going Merry of the One Piece Netflix series has a design rather close to the original one, although it is difficult to get a precise idea from just one image. However, there are some important differences. For example, the figurehead in the shape of a goat’s head has an open mouth and there are decorative engravings absent in that of the One Piece anime and manga.

The One Piece Netflix series is expected during the course of 2023, with the release date that could be very close, according to the words of sensei Eiichiro Oda, creator of the original manga. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, which will adapt the story arc of Romance Dawn. We have previously seen the first official poster of the series, which immortalizes Luffy and his crew from behind.

In the cast we find Iñaki Godoy (Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?) in the role of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) plays Roronoa Zoro, while Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Hunters) will be Nami. Finally Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf, All Rise) plays Usopp and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point, Villain) will be Sanji.