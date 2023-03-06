To broaden the circle of productions dedicated to the famous series ONE PIECEhere comes the announcement of ONE PIECE on Icethe franchise’s first ice skating show coming to Japan this yearsummer 2023 (a better season could have been found for this type of show, but oh well… Ed).

Sadly the mere announcement is all we’re given to know at the time of this show. Will he tell some kind of original story, or will he adapt some precise part of the story? Maybe…

We are therefore waiting to find out more details about it. In particular, we can’t wait to see the cast of artists who will play the role of the various characters, a side that usually tends to always be at the center of various criticisms from fans.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network