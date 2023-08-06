As One Piece fans will know, episode 1071 of the animated series is finally here. This is the episode in which Luffy’s Gear 5th is finally put on display. Fans couldn’t wait for this to happen and flocked to streaming services to watch the episode. Sadly though, too many people tried to log in and streaming sites like Chunchyroll gave in.

Obviously this is only a temporary problem, since gradually everyone will see the episode and the access number will drop significantly. However, this event allows us to understand how great One Piece’s success is (in case you haven’t realized it yet).