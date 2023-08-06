As One Piece fans will know, episode 1071 of the animated series is finally here. This is the episode in which Luffy’s Gear 5th is finally put on display. Fans couldn’t wait for this to happen and flocked to streaming services to watch the episode. Sadly though, too many people tried to log in and streaming sites like Chunchyroll gave in.
Obviously this is only a temporary problem, since gradually everyone will see the episode and the access number will drop significantly. However, this event allows us to understand how great One Piece’s success is (in case you haven’t realized it yet).
Fan reactions to Chunchyroll’s collapse over One Piece episode
One Piece fans immediately flooded social networks with messages related to what is happening on Chunchyroll. The streaming site struggles to keep up with the weight of accesses and there are regular slowdowns and crashes for many users. As you can see, many have shared little memes to explain what the situation is.
In some cases, however, viewers do not comment directly on the problems of the streaming site but explain their “despair” at the impossibility of seeing the episode.
We also remind you that the One Piece live action series is coming to Netflix, here is the trailer.
